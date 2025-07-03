OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - For a second time this year, the RCMP's Musical Ride was honoured to host a member of the British Royal Family.

On July 1st, His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Musical Ride stables for a series of commemorative events. He inspected the Musical Ride troop, received a ceremonial pair of riding boots, then met an 11-week-old RCMP foal. The foal was named Balmoral in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite Scottish castle.

During his visit, the Duke also received a Long Service Medal, an honour awarded to RCMP Regular Members of irreproachable character who have completed a minimum of 20 years service. He received the Long Service Medal because he has been an Honorary Deputy Commissioners of the RCMP since 2007. In accordance with custom and precedent, members of the Royal Family who serve in honorary appointments are deemed to meet all Long Service Medal qualifying criteria, including the service required, upon appointment.

"We were extremely pleased to spend Canada's national holiday with the Duke of Edinburgh. His presence at the Musical Ride stables gave the whole troop and all our support staff a strong sense of patriotic pride," said Superintendent Sébastien Brillon, Officer in Charge of the Musical Ride and Heritage Branch.

For 130 years, the RCMP and the Musical Ride in particular have shared many special moments with the Royal Family. This includes a mutual exchange of horses that began in 1969, escorting Royal Family members during official visits to Canada, participating in coronations dating back to 1902, as well as participating in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, leading her funeral procession in 2022 and participating in the Coronation of King Charles III in 2023. On May 27, when King Charles III read the Speech from the Throne to open Canada's 45th Parliament, the RCMP was proud to escort the King and Queen Camilla to the Senate Building in Ottawa.

"The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is proud of our longstanding relationship with the Crown. We're honoured to have hosted His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the Musical Ride Stables, adding another meaningful chapter to this historic relationship," said RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, who greeted the Duke of Edinburgh when he arrived at the stables and escorted him throughout the visit.

The Musical Ride tour

Over the summer, the Musical Ride will be touring Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and the Northwest Territories. Visit the Musical Ride Tour Schedule to find an event happening near you.

Quick facts

The Royal Family and the RCMP

The RCMP's relationship with the Royal Family began in 1897 when members of the North-West Mounted Police paraded for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in London, England.





On September 19, 2022, five members of the RCMP Musical Ride led the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, at her request. Four of the members were mounted on former Musical Ride horses that had been presented as gifts from the RCMP during her reign.





On May 27, 2025, the RCMP provided a special Royal Escort to Their Majesties from the Bank of Canada to the Senate Building where The King participated in the opening of Canada's 45th Parliament. It included 24 horses and members from the Musical Ride, including two pulling the Box Driven Landau, one of the carriages used for state events. The escort was joined by an RCMP Guidon party proudly flying our Regimental Colour.





This tradition of gifting horses continued in 2023 when the RCMP gifted King Charles III a horse named Noble, in recognition of the RCMP's 150th anniversary.







The RCMP has had a direct and personal link to The King, who has been an Honorary RCMP Commissioner since 2012 and recently became our Commissioner-in-Chief.

