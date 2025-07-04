OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is happy to announce the winners and winning names of our 2025 Name the Foal contest.

Canadian kids 14-years-old and younger, once again participated in large numbers, as did classrooms across the country. The RCMP received more than 1,600 entries from individual kids and more than 100 entries from schools.

This year, the winning names were given to nine new foals born recently at the RCMP's horse breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. In alphabetical order, the full list of winning entries is:

Badge – Sam, age 10, Port Hood, Nova Scotia Baffin – Kai, age 7, Iqaluit, Nunavut Balmoral – Chosen by Musical Ride staff Beckett – Paisley, age 4, Burton, New Brunswick Bellamy – Kindergarten class of Dorchester Consolidated School, New Brunswick (school class winner) Binesi – Joshua, age 12, Cantley, Quebec Bison – Forrest, age 12, Sioux Lookout, Ontario Boreal – Keegan, age 6, Lloydminster, Alberta Bravo – Megan, age 7, Ottawa, Ontario

Contest winners will receive a 2025 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named, and a certificate signed by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for more than 80 years. In addition to being one of the largest licensed Hanoverian horse breeders in the country, the breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest Hanoverians in Canada.

For more information about the contest and to learn more about the world-famous Musical Ride, visit: The Musical Ride | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

