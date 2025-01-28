RCMP launches public consultation on Transparency and Trust Multi-Stakeholder Forum Strategic Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP, through the Open Government Office, is pleased to announce the launch of its second public consultation, inviting Canadians to provide valuable feedback on the RCMP's draft strategic plan to establish a RCMP Transparency and Trust Multi-Stakeholder Forum. This is an important initiative that represents a significant step in the organization's ongoing efforts to promote greater transparency, trust, and evidence-based decision-making.

The Transparency and Trust Multi-Stakeholder Forum aims to bring together civil society, non-governmental organizations, and RCMP by fostering greater open dialogue, seeking equitable decision-making, and driving shared priorities. The RCMP draft strategic plan outlines the need for the creation of this advisory body to encourage new ideas and recommendations that will contribute to stronger evidence-based decisions and organizational changes around themes relating to transparency and trust.

Participants in this consultation will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Transparency and Trust Multi-Stakeholder Forum. By taking part, participants will have the opportunity to:

help define the governance framework of this Forum;

identify RCMP priorities for open data and information-sharing; and,

contribute to shaping evidence-based policies and practices.

The secure online consultation platform ensures that all feedback is confidential and anonymous, while verifying participants are real individuals. No personal information is collected, only ideas and opinions will be gathered.

The consultation is open until February 14th, and the RCMP invites community members, partners, and stakeholders from across Canada to share their insights. Together, we can create stronger policies, foster trust, and strengthen the relationship between RCMP and the communities it serves

Visit PlaceSpeak - Strategic Plan to Establish a RCMP Multi-Stakeholder Forum to participate and learn more. For further information, please contact the Open Government Office at EnterpriseTransparency-Transparenceauseindelorganisation@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Review insights from the first public consultation

As part of our commitment to transparency, participants are encouraged to explore feedback and conversations on the draft Transparency Policy by visiting: PlaceSpeak – RCMP Transparency Policy Engagement.

