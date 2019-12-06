RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team lays terrorism charges in Ontario

MILTON, ON, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a national security investigation, the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Ontario has arrested and charged an individual from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with terrorism-related offences.

Ikar Mao (age: 22) of Guelph, ON has been charged with:

Participation in activity of terrorist group, contrary to section 83.18 of the Criminal Code ; and,

; and, Leaving Canada to participate in activity of terrorist group, contrary to section 83.181 of the Criminal Code

RCMP O Division would like to thank our partners for their cooperation and unwavering support throughout this investigation. We would also like to recognize the dedication of our employees who are committed to the safety of Canadians.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," said Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer in O Division.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however the public's assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful.

If you believe you've witnessed or are aware of any criminal extremism or suspicious activities which could pose a threat to national safety and security, we encourage you to report it to 1-800-420-5805 or email RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

