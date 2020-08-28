TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigated Genaxx Pharma, Dufore Technologies and its owner Wister Wei Lap Lee for allegations of diverting chemical products and laboratory equipment to illicit laboratories knowing that these items were to be used to manufacture controlled substances including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

RCMP officers of the Toronto Serious & Organized Crime Unit based in Milton arrested Wister Lee on August 27, 2020 and executed search warrants at his residence and at facilities used by Genaxx Pharma & Dufore Technologies. Four hundred barrels of chemicals and lab equipment were seized by police.

Wister Lee, 38 years of age, from Markham, is charged with:

Sale of chemical products knowing they will be used to produce fentanyl, a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Possession for the purpose of sale anything that will be used to produce a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Illegal Importation of Class A precursors contrary to the Precursor Control Regulations

Possession of Proceeds of Crime, contrary to the Criminal Code,

Offer to transfer restricted firearms when not authorized, contrary to the Criminal Code,

Attempt to possess a firearm for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Criminal Code,

Breach of Prohibition Order, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Also charged is Sean Curtis McDonald, 29 years of Toronto:

Offer to transfer restricted firearms when not authorized, contrary to the Criminal Code.

"The success of the investigation is due to the diligent efforts of the RCMP officers, analysts, outreach personnel and the efforts of our partners. The diversion of chemicals for the illegal production of fentanyl or other illegal synthetic drugs poses a danger to our society. There is a marked disregard for the wellness of individuals in the profit driven crime of chemical product diversion. The illegal firearms acquisition by criminals is of particular concern and it increases the propensity for violence. Our communities and our environment face the additional risks due to the illegal dumping of the hazardous waste from clandestine laboratories," stated Inspector Marwan Zogheib Officer in Charge of the Toronto West RCMP Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

The RCMP would like to acknowledge the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, and Health Canada for their cooperation and collaboration during the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

