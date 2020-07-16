RCMP, CBSA and partners' joint K-9 unit exercise paves way for better policing through collaboration

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - On Thursday, June 25th, 2020, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA), led a joint forces training exercise involving the CBSA Detector Dog Services Teams and the Police Dog units (K-9) from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Police officers from Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police and Hamilton Police Service all joined together with the RCMP and CBSA for this training exercise conducted out of the Toronto Pearson International Airport (TPIA).

The purpose of the exercise was to further strengthen the collaboration and partnership between policing partners and to combat cross-border crime in relation to the large area covered by TPIA. Approximately 40% of Canada's air cargo is processed at TPIA, and it serves to connect Canadians to destinations around the world.

As well, TPIA boasts 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space which allows for the processing of 1 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. During the course of this training exercise, the K-9 teams located three export shipments of suspected cannabis products. The investigation by the RCMP into these shipments is still ongoing, in collaboration with local and international law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however, your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the importation and exportation of controlled substances or suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060, or if you wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Quotes

"This joint forces exercise captured the essence of true collaboration and teamwork. Training exercises between the RCMP, CBSA, OPP and our municipal policing partner agencies operating in the TPIA environment is critical and supports our commitment to working as a team to combat transnational organized crime. This training exercise is another example of the success that we achieve together while supporting border integrity and the safety of our communities in the GTHA and beyond."

- Inspector Barry Dolan, RCMP Officer in charge of Toronto Airport Detachment.

"This training exercise involving the CBSA Detector Dog Services teams and Police Dog units demonstrates the on-going strategic collaboration between the CBSA and its law enforcement partners. There is no question that working in partnership to combat cross-border criminal activity significantly contributes to keeping all of our communities safe."

- Norm Sheridan, CBSA Acting Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region

Quick Facts

The latest drug statistics (2019-20) can be found on the CBSA website at: https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/security-securite/seizure-saisie-eng.html

Information about suspicious cross-border activity should be reported to the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500; Media Relations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, O Division, [email protected], Media Line: 416-992-4409

