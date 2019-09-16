RCMP arrest three individuals in relation to Opium Importation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 22nd, 2019 and September 1st, 2019, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Mississauga, Ontario intercepted two shipments originating from Iraq containing over 40 kilograms of Opium consigned to two addresses in Toronto. Packages were later turned over to the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment for further investigation.

On September 5th, 2019, RCMP officers attended a commercial business in Mississauga where three males were found dismantling one of the above shipments. All three males were arrested and were later identified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as Karim Estakhri, Payam Golpayegani and Ardeshir Ghalamkari.

Karim Estakhri (61 years old), of no fixed address was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Opium) into Canada x2 - contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA);

x2 - contrary to the Possession of a controlled substance (Opium) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary to the CDSA ;

; Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Opium) into Canada x2 – contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

x2 – contrary to Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Opium) for the purpose of trafficking x2 - contrary to the CCC;

Payam Golpayegani (48 years old) of Richmond Hill, ON was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Opium) into Canada x2 - contrary to the CDSA ;

x2 - contrary to the ; Possession of a controlled substance (Opium) for the purpose of trafficking - contrary to the CDSA ;

; Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Opium) into Canada x2 – contrary to the CCC ;

x2 – contrary to ; Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Opium) for the purpose of trafficking x2 - contrary to the CCC;

Ardeshi Ghalamkari (40 years old) of Woodbridge, ON was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Opium) into Canada - contrary to the CDSA ;

- contrary to the ; Possession of a controlled substance (Opium) for the purpose of trafficking- contrary to the CDSA ;

; Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Opium) into Canada – contrary to the CCC ;

– contrary to the ; Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Opium) for the purpose of trafficking - contrary to the CCC;

"The RCMP and the CBSA have once again demonstrated a successful outcome of their strong and effective partnership. This cooperation is crucial in keeping illicit drugs off of the streets and keeping Canadians safe. This investigation shows that crime has no borders" stated RCMP Inspector Barry Dolan, Officer in charge of Toronto International Airport Detachment.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the trafficking of Opium or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

