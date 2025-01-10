MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Central Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are cautioning travelers to be aware that it is illegal to bring any amount of cannabis onto any international flight.

On November 14th two separate individuals arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport with a scheduled departure flight to London, United Kingdom (UK). Outbound baggage examinations by the CBSA uncovered two separate cases of alleged cannabis concealed inside the luggage, amounting to an approximate total of 45 kilograms with an estimated street value of $175,000.

The CBSA seized the cannabis and arrested the travelers. The RCMP Central Region Toronto Airport Detachment, Border Integrity Response team has charged:

(40), having possessed 21.95 kilograms of cannabis was arrested and charged with Export contrary to section 11(2) of the . Channelle Monique Atherton (32), having possessed 22.5 kilograms of cannabis was arrested and charged with Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Both accused have been released on an undertaking and are expected to appear at the A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in Brampton on February 12, 2025.

"If you are a victim, or believe you have been targeted by a criminal organization to transport cannabis, report the incident to your local police. Don't carry luggage for others, awareness is your best defence. Be suspicious of any offer that sounds too good to be true, as you will be held responsible and that dream vacation could end up turning into a trip to prison."

- Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"CBSA's Border Services Officers work tirelessly to stop the illegal importation and exportation of drugs. Together, the CBSA and the RCMP keep our borders safe and hold those who violate Canada laws accountable. Their efforts support public safety both in Canada and globally." – Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

