CORNWALL, ON, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Between April 1 and June 30, 2025, the Ontario RCMP Border Integrity team and its partners in the Cornwall region, laid multiple charges and seized nearly $500,000 worth of contraband tobacco products. Each case involved an individual attempting to transport cigars, cigarettes or other illicit products into Ontario. Revenues from contraband tobacco often support organized crime activities, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and firearms smuggling.

A large quantity of unstamped cigarettes were discovered concealed inside cardboard boxes during a vehicle inspection. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region) Several cases of nicotine pouches and unstamped cigars were seized after an attempt to smuggle them into Canada. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region)

The Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. This multi-agency operation works diligently with its US partners to disrupt crime on both sides of the border.

Spanning the months of April, May, and June, enforcement efforts by the CRTF led to the seizure of contraband tobacco and other products worth approximately $497,419. The CRTF also seized seven vehicles.

As a result of the seizures by the CRTF, the RCMP has charged the following individuals:

Nathan Lazore (43) of Hogansburg, NY for possession of 1100 e-cigarettes and 590 cannabis vapes on March 26, 2025:

Section 158.44 (1) (b) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of vaping products

Section 158.11(1)(b) of the Excise Act, 2001 for unlawfully possessing an unstamped cannabis product

Trenton James Martin (25) and Leroy Manny Johnson (27) of Ohsweken, ON for possession of 150,000 unstamped cigarettes and Martin for possession of schedule I cocaine substances on April 4, 2025:

Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of unstamped tobacco

Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for possession of suspected cocaine

Sarah Elizabeth Square (46) of Fort Covington, NY for possession of 180,000 unstamped cigars on April 4, 2025:

Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of unstamped tobacco

Shoeb Lokhat (22) of Stouffville, ON for possession of 8,610 unstamped cigars and 480 nicotine pouches on April 9, 2025:

Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of unstamped tobacco

Section 155 of the Customs Act for keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally

Section 159 of the Customs Act for smuggling

Ravisha Devi Prasad-Sharma (23) of Ajax, and Parth Rajput (22) of Stouffville, ON for possession of 6000 unstamped cigars on May 20, 2025:

Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of unstamped tobacco

Peter Van-Leishout (69) of Cornwall, ON for possession of 54,240 unstamped cigarettes on June 2, 2025:

Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of unstamped tobacco

Section 10 (2) of the Cannabis Act for possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Section 8 of the Cannabis Act for possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Total Product Seized

Cigars Cigarettes Nicotine Pouches E-Cigarette Vapes Cannabis Vapes 194,610 214,240 480 1100 590

"These seizures reflect the evolving and increasingly sophisticated threats at our borders and our unwavering commitment to meet them head-on. With the Government of Canada's renewed focus and investment in border security, combined with strong partnerships across law enforcement and intelligence communities, we are better equipped than ever to intercept illegal goods and protect Canadians."

—Insp. Etienne Thauvette, Officer in Charge RCMP Cornwall Detachment

"Canada Border Services Agency officers are our first line of defence against cross-border crime. When CBSA officers intercept contraband, they stop potential proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity. We will continue working alongside our Cornwall Regional Task Force partners to keep our communities safe."

—Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

"The OPP is dedicated to participating in the Cornwall Regional Task Force and working with partner agencies to stem the flow of illegal commodities into Ontario, including contraband tobacco. These seizures are the result of diligence from our investigators, investment into strengthening partnerships and seamless intelligence sharing."

—OPP Inspector Marc Hemmerick, Detachment Commander, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

Supplemental Media:

Fast facts:

Ontario RCMP Border Integrity protect over 2,700km of the Canada -US border between ports of entry, from Cornwall through the Great Lakes to the Manitoba border. The Canada -US border is the longest, safest border in the world.

RCMP Border Integrity protect over 2,700km of the -US border between ports of entry, from through the Great Lakes to the border. The -US border is the longest, safest border in the world. CBSA officers enforce more than 100 acts, regulations and international agreements at 1,200 ports of entry, preventing dangerous goods and people from entering Canada .

. Oral nicotine pouches over the 4mg limit as per the Food and Drugs Act are classified as prescription drugs as per Health Canada's prescription drug list.

No person other than one of following shall import a prescription drug: a practitioner, a drug manufacturer, a wholesale druggist, a pharmacist or a resident of a foreign country while a visitor to Canada (policy of a 90-day supply).

(policy of a 90-day supply). Its effects are widespread, impacting public health, public safety, government revenue, and the broader economy.

Smuggling networks engage in violent activities and corruption, increasing risks to the public and law enforcement agencies.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

