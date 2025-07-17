MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 4, 2025, two employees of Swissport Canada Handling, a baggage handling company, were arrested following a drug smuggling investigation that involved baggage tag switching. Baggage tag switching is when someone purposely changes the labels on bags at an airport. Each baggage tag tells airport machines where a bag should go and who it belongs to. In this case, the baggage tag was switched so it looked as though the piece of luggage with the cannabis in it belonged to an unknowing traveler.

The investigation began in late May 2025 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, when a French national arrived in Paris and was detained by authorities on suspicion of importing Cannabis from Canada. After further investigation, French authorities released the passenger without charges, and the case was subsequently referred to the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment. The investigation revealed that the following subjects allegedly manipulated baggage tags without the passenger's consent. This led to the illicit transportation of approximately 21 kilograms of Cannabis to France, with an estimated street value of $147,000.

As a result, RCMP Central Region Toronto Airport Detachment Border Integrity Response Team arrested and charged the following individuals:

Dugal Hearne (51) of Woodbridge, Ontario , a Swissport employee with over 25 years, was charged with: Exporting Cannabis – Section 11(1), Cannabis Act Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Export – Section 11(2), Cannabis Act Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence – Section 465(1), Criminal Code of Canada

Swissport Canada Handling was cooperative upon learning about this investigation, and their support contributed to the timely apprehension of the accused.

Both accused have been released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court at the A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in Brampton on August 6 and August 8, 2025, respectively.

The Border Integrity Response Team would like to recognize the contribution of French authorities, la PAF, for quickly identifying the victim in this case and referring the file to the RCMP in Toronto.

"The RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment members have been actively investigating cases involving baggage tag switching in attempts to smuggle illegal drugs and contraband out of Canada. I cannot impress enough upon the public the importance of staying vigilant during all aspects of travel. The RCMP is committed to continuing our fight against organized crime groups targeting innocent members of the public regardless of their citizenship."

- Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

The RCMP shares responsibility for all ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and our policing partners across the world work closely in an investigative capacity, to combat the impact that cross-border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

