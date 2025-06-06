NEWMARKET, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario RCMP have arrested a Canadian businessman for violating Canadian sanctions that prohibit technology trade and exports to Russia.

Following a three-year investigation, the Ontario RCMP's Sanctions Unit has obtained Attorney General of Canada consent to commence a criminal prosecution under the Special Economic Measures Act, S.C. 1992, c. 17, and the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, SOR/2014-58.

Anton Trofimov (43) of Toronto, Ontario, is facing the following charges for sanctions evasion:

Export, sell, supply or ship a good referred to in Column 1 of Schedule 7 to Russia , contrary to section 3.9 (1) of the Special Economic Measures ( Russia ) Regulations (SOR/2014-58), thereby committing an offence contrary to section 8 of the Special Economic Measures Act, S.C. 1992, c.17;

Trofimov made a first appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice at Toronto on May 22, 2025.

"Canada's sanctions are a critical component to our economic security, and these types of violations pose serious risks in maintaining international peace and global security. Individuals and businesses are responsible for ensuring the end destination of all exports do not fall under these sanctions. The RCMP will continue to pursue individuals or groups who attempt to profit from illegal trade."

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations, RCMP Central Region

The RCMP works closely with domestic and international partners, including the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Global Affairs Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the United States Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to prevent and disrupt the illicit trade of technologies with sanctioned states.

"This arrest is an example of how close collaboration with our Canadian partners can result in significant impact such as disruptions to Russia's attempts to evade U.S. and Canadian sanctions."

Special Agent in Charge Brett D. Skiles of the FBI Miami Field Office.

"This arrest demonstrates both the importance of the CBSA's ongoing work to interdict the proliferation of strategic Canadian technology and the crucial cooperation between the CBSA and RCMP in identifying exporters intent on violating sanctions. The CBSA's Counter Proliferation Operations Section examines more than 1 million export declarations per year and collaborates with external and internal partners to meet Canada's commitment to enforcing sanctions on strategic exports to Russia."

Daniel Anson, Director General, Intelligence and Investigations, Canada Border Services Agency

Prosecutions under the Special Economic Measures Act are conducted by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Fast Facts

The purpose of the Canada Sanctions regime is to enable the Government of Canada to take economic measures against certain persons in circumstances where an international organization of states, of which Canada is a member, calls on its members to do so.

to take economic measures against certain persons in circumstances where an international organization of states, of which is a member, calls on its members to do so. The RCMP Sanctions Program performs several roles within the Government of Canada's sanctions regime, including conducting investigations into potential contravention of sanctions, the receipt of information from third parties in accordance with the legislation, and providing assistance to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. For more information on Canadian sanctions enforcement, please visit our website.

sanctions regime, including conducting investigations into potential contravention of sanctions, the receipt of information from third parties in accordance with the legislation, and providing assistance to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. For more information on Canadian sanctions enforcement, please visit our website. For more information about the high priority items list subject to export controls, please visit the Global Affairs Canada website.

If you have any information related to violation of Canada's sanctions legislation, you can contact the RCMP at [email protected] .

