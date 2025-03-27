TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) (RBC) and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) (CTC) today announced a long-term strategic loyalty partnership between Avion Rewards and Triangle Rewards. This collaboration will enhance the value of both programs by linking millions of eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders to Triangle Rewards, enabling them to earn more Canadian Tire Money while unlocking exclusive promotions at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's and other CTC retail banners. The partnership expands the reach of Triangle Rewards and further strengthens Avion Rewards' strong network of merchant partners.

"We are bringing together two deeply rooted Canadian companies – Canada's largest bank and the country's largest general merchandise retailer – to increase the amount of everyday value, rewards and savings that we provide to our shared customers," said Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards & Loyalty, RBC. "Our combined scale and unparalleled reach will leverage the strength of our businesses and leading loyalty programs to provide additional benefits for millions of Canadians in meaningful new ways."

"This partnership creates a loyalty powerhouse, combining strong brands and putting additional Canadian Tire Money into the hands of cardholders and members," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "It means millions of linked members will gain access to unique promotions and new ways to expand the value of their favourite loyalty programs every day. The partnership will increase our loyalty membership and drive retail sales across our banners."

Under this partnership, eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders will be able to earn Canadian Tire Money at an accelerated rate when shopping at CTC's retail banners. They will also enjoy exclusive offers and promotions through RBC and Avion Rewards. These new offerings are expected to launch in 2026.

This partnership expands the ways linked members can earn through Triangle Rewards – one of Canada's leading loyalty programs. Triangle Rewards enables nearly 12 million loyalty members to collect and redeem Canadian Tire Money across CTC's banners. A cornerstone of CTC's new True North strategy, Triangle Rewards is enhancing its value to Canadians through more personalized offers and a coordinated strategy combining its banner stores, the unique retail-driving capability of Triangle Cards, and everyday partners like Petro-Canada, RBC and other leading brands currently in negotiation.

Avion Rewards, Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program, has been a leader in loyalty for more than 20 years and is available to all Canadians, regardless of where they bank. It provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. With its market-leading travel value proposition, extensive roster of over 2,000 retail partners, unparalleled experiences, innovative features and payment capabilities, Avion Rewards provides its members with a comprehensive rewards experience that spans their entire shopping journey. For more information, visit www.avionrewards.com.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

