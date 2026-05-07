Avion Rewards also captures 2026 International Loyalty Program of the Year - The Americas for the fourth consecutive year, cementing its position as a global leader in customer rewards

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC's Avion Rewards is the 2026 International Loyalty Program of the Year – Global, capturing the most coveted loyalty award at the 2026 International Loyalty Awards ceremony held April 30, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. It marks the first time Avion Rewards – or any Canadian loyalty program – has achieved this top global distinction. These awards celebrate outstanding achievement and forward-thinking innovation across the global loyalty landscape.

Avion Rewards received the following awards at the 2026 International Loyalty Awards:

Avion Rewards team members James Lombardi and Diana Perl at the International Loyalty Awards on April 30, 2026. (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

Winner of "2026 International Loyalty Program of the Year – Global" – for the first time ever – representing the pinnacle of achievement across the global loyalty landscape

Winner of "2026 International Loyalty Program of the Year – The Americas" for the fourth consecutive year – an unmatched streak that represents the highest achievement in the loyalty industry within the region

Highly Commended, Global Leader in Loyalty Industry Innovation

"It's an honour to see Avion Rewards recognized on the global stage once again," said Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards and Loyalty, RBC. "These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to putting our members first and delivering the value and flexibility they deserve. We're proud to have this member-centric approach celebrated by the international loyalty community."

Avion Rewards, Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program, has been a leader in the loyalty space for over two decades, delivering a complete rewards experience through every stage of the shopping journey. Open to all Canadians no matter where they bank, Avion Rewards gives Canadians the freedom to shop, save, earn and redeem across more than 2,000 retail partners, featuring many of the country's most trusted brands. Members include cardholders of RBC's Avion and ION suite of credit cards, giving them access to many everyday and premium rewards and benefits.

Now in its 17th year, the International Loyalty Awards is recognized as the premier global platform for customer loyalty and rewards. Winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process featuring shortlisting rounds, pre-scoring assessments and in-depth judging discussions for each submission. The 2026 International Loyalty Program of the Year – Global finalists were invited to present their initiatives to an independent panel of judges at the live event.

For more information about Avion Rewards, visit: avionrewards.com.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Trocchi, RBC Corporate Communications

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank