RBC taps HTS to power Avion Rewards Travel, bringing innovative travel offerings to the Canadian market; new travel booking portal to launch later this year for all Avion Rewards members, including Avion credit cardholders

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC and HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) today announced a long-term collaboration to provide an enhanced travel loyalty experience for all Avion Rewards members, bringing together the country's largest proprietary loyalty program and one of Canada's leading travel technology platforms. This offering not only delivers a world-class travel booking platform for Canadian travelers, it also significantly enhances the value and benefits available to RBC credit cardholders, including Avion cardholders.

An enhanced Avion Rewards Travel platform will be seamlessly integrated into the Avion Rewards ecosystem, allowing members to use their Avion points across all travel categories, providing them with greater capabilities for booking flights, accommodations, car rentals, activities and packages.

Beyond the core booking capability, flexible booking options and elevated loyalty features will be introduced, driving greater value and engagement for members. This includes a new service that will provide price insights on the optimal time to book flights based on historical and predictive data.

Avion credit cardholders will continue to enjoy exclusive fixed-points pricing on any airline, any flight, any time--with no blackout dates or seating restrictions, even during peak periods. The transition will be frictionless for all Avion Rewards members.

"RBC's collaboration with HTS represents a significant milestone in transforming travel loyalty, delivering smarter, industry-first features for our Avion Rewards members to enjoy," says Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards & Loyalty, RBC. "By combining HTS' technology with Avion Rewards' unparalleled loyalty expertise, we're creating a seamless, personalized travel booking experience that puts the needs of our members and credit cardholders first. This exciting shift underscores our dedication to innovation and reinforces Avion Rewards' position as Canada's leading loyalty program."

"As a proudly Canadian company, we're thrilled to team up with RBC, Canada's leading bank, to bring next-generation travel innovation to Canadians and deliver a more dynamic, personalized, and rewarding experience for Avion Rewards members," said Dakota Smith, President and Co-Founder of Hopper & HTS. "RBC continues to set the standard for what clients expect from a world-class bank, and this venture underscores our shared commitment to redefining travel and loyalty through best-in-class technology."

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service.

About HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leading global travel technology platform, uses its data advantage and AI-driven travel technology to help partners address modern traveler needs. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners' direct channels with its travel fintech, AI, and e-commerce products. To find out more about HTS, visit hts.hopper.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Trocchi, RBC, [email protected]

[email protected], HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank