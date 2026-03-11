Strategic acquisition positions RBC to deliver a faster, simpler mortgage experience for Canadians

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced it has acquired Toronto-based Pinch Financial Incorporated ("Pinch"), a fintech company offering innovative mortgage qualification technology.

Pinch operates a cutting-edge platform that verifies borrower information online to help qualify Canadians for a mortgage and submit applications to lenders.

"This acquisition helps us deliver on our commitment to bring the best solutions to clients on their path to home ownership," said Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Home Equity Financing, RBC. "Pinch's technology will help us accelerate our digital roadmap to deliver a quicker, more streamlined mortgage experience for Canadians."

"We started Pinch to make mortgages more relevant and familiar for digital-first consumers--making the qualification process faster, simpler, and more transparent for borrowers," said Andrew Wells, CEO, Pinch Financial. "This acquisition gives us the opportunity to bring our technology to more Canadians while being part of a team that shares our vision for innovation in financial services. Together, we're excited to continue pushing what's possible in digital mortgage experiences."

This acquisition supports RBCs vision of leveraging new technologies to create exceptional, personalized experiences for Canadians.

About RBC

About Pinch

Pinch Financial is a Canadian fintech provider enabling consumers to qualify for mortgages across multiple financial institutions completely online. Founded in 2016 by Andrew Wells and Soheil Baouji, Pinch has helped tens of thousands of Canadians apply for mortgages and purchase homes since inception. Pinch has built industry leading experiences for both consumers and mortgage professionals that make the financing process dynamic, collaborative, and efficient.

