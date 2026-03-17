80% believe buying a home is one of life's biggest financial milestones

58% of Canadians nearing renewal worry about making the wrong decision

RBC offers tailored advice to navigate affordability, timing and renewals

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Even in a challenging market, Canadians are holding tight to their dream of home ownership, viewing it as far more than just a place to live. According to RBC's Spring Home Ownership Poll, 67% of Canadians say they have always dreamed of buying a home (up from 62% in 2025) and 32% expect to purchase a house or condo within the next two years, holding steady year-over-year. Four-in-five (80%) also believe purchasing a home is one of life's biggest financial milestones and a majority view owning a home as a sign of financial independence (73%) or essential to their future (62%).

"Despite a complex and uncertain market, Canadians still aspire to home ownership and the perception of financial independence that comes with it," says Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President of Home Equity Finance, RBC. "What's changed is that many buyers' mindsets have shifted from the fear of missing out to concern about making the right move at the right time. Working with a mortgage advisor can help reduce uncertainty and provide the guidance and clarity Canadians need to navigate today's market and get closer to their home ownership goals."

Despite home ownership goals, concerns and uncertainty remain

46% say there is too much pressure to buy a home today

44% say thinking about whether they can afford a home is constantly on their mind (up from 37% in 2025)

Canadians are also split on market conditions: 33% view it as a seller's market and 27% see a buyer's market (46% and 17% respectively in 2025)

How first-time buyers are working towards their dream

Among those planning to purchase their first home in the next two years, 62% feel closer to their dream of owning a home and 71% have a savings plan in place, with an average of $110,339 saved. Seven-in-10 (70%) plan to use the tax-free First Home Savings Account (FHSA).

Affordability concerns of first-time buyers:

Majority worry about whether it is the right time to buy (66%) and about making the wrong decision (63%)

65% are ready to buy, but say their finances aren't

Many anticipate sacrifices: 58% say they would do anything to buy a home, 46% expect to live with their parents longer, 42% are delaying having children, and 64% will need a side hustle or second job to afford a home

Mortgage knowledge remains a barrier with almost two-thirds saying they don't know how much they can afford (64%) or what's required for approval (64%), while 57% are unsure of where to start

Next-time buyers: Confident in the value of real estate and ready to move up

The dream of homeownership doesn't end with a first home. Among current homeowners looking to buy their next home within two years:

75% say buying a house or condo is a good investment, and 70% say the benefits of owning outweigh the negatives

42% say they are considering buying their next home sooner because of lower interest rates

75% are willing to move to the suburbs or a rural area when buying their next home to get a larger home and more space

Mortgage renewals are top of mind for homeowners

Rising costs are a concern: 59% of homeowners say they are worried about covering the expenses of homeownership. Still, 38% are using lower interest rates to pay down their principal and 29% are paying off their mortgage faster than expected

39% are worried about making the wrong decision when renewing their mortgage, rising to 58% for those renewing within the next two years

50% say they will need a mortgage advisor to help them navigate the process

"There is a lot of cautious optimism amongst our clients these days" says Brad Evjen, Senior Mortgage Specialist at RBC. "While you can't time the market, you can make educated decisions. Considering cash flow, debt management strategies and future goals all factor into buying or owning a home. Having access to the right tools, expert advice and mortgage solutions can make a real difference in helping buyers feel prepared and confident to navigate the homebuying experience in a way that suits them."

Five top FAQs to help Canadians homebuyers

RBC shares five top FAQs to help Canadians plan, prepare and make informed decisions about buying their first or next home and getting a mortgage:

How much house can I afford in Canada?

How much house Canadians can afford depends on their income, finances and down payment. Using a mortgage calculator and understanding mortgage affordability can help determine the right price range. Buyers can also prepare by understanding all home ownership costs or knowing what questions to ask if buying their next home and getting pre-approved for a mortgage.



How much do I need for a down payment in Canada?

The minimum down payment depends on the home's price: 5% for homes under $500,000, 10% for the portion of the house price above $500,000 for homes between $500,000 and $1.5 million and 20% for homes over $1.5 million.



Should I choose a fixed or variable rate mortgage?

A fixed-rate mortgage offers predictable payments, while a variable-rate mortgage provides flexibility. Understanding the differences between fixed and variable mortgages and their benefits can help home buyers make decisions that fit their financial situation and goals.



What should I know about renewing my mortgage?

Many homeowners may be feeling uncertain about their upcoming mortgage renewal. Taking a proactive approach and starting the renewal process early, consulting with an advisor, and understanding mortgage features can help homeowners make informed decisions.



Next-time Home Buyers: Is it best to buy or sell my home first?

Deciding whether to buy or sell your home first depends on your financial situation and current market conditions. Buying first lets you take your time and avoid temporary housing, but may mean carrying two mortgages and higher costs, while selling first can simplify your budget and free up down payment funds. Planning carefully, understanding affordability, and consulting a real estate or mortgage professional can help you choose the right strategy for your move.

Looking for advice to navigate your homebuying journey?

Access trusted homebuying advice and financial education to make more confident home ownership decisions through a new partnership between REALTOR.ca and RBC

Explore mortgage options, get expert resources and advice and connect with a mortgage specialist at RBC Mortgages

Quickly determine if you are pre-approved for a mortgage or find the estimated value of your home in just 60 seconds with RBC's Digital Pre-Approval Calculator & Home Value Estimator

Find answers to all your homebuying, mortgage financing and refinancing questions at RBC My Money Matters

Fast Facts: RBC Home Ownership Poll

Selected Findings – National & Regional

"AGREE" RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Buying your first home is one of life's biggest financial milestones 80 % 74 % 84 % 74 % 81 % 81 % 82 % Owning a home is a sign of financial independence 73 % 70 % 72 % 65 % 74 % 73 % 75 % Owning a home is essential to my future 62 % 55 % 62 % 71 % 62 % 62 % 62 % Always dreamed of buying a home/property 67 % 70 % 68 % 61 % 66 % 66 % 64 % There is too much pressure to buy a home today 46 % 44 % 39 % 48 % 49 % 44 % 40 % Thinking about whether I can afford to buy a home is constantly on my mind 44 % 52 % 38 % 46 % 44 % 43 % 30 % "LIKELY" RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Expect to purchase a house or condo within the next two years 32 % 37 % 28 % 39 % 33 % 31 % 22 % WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING WOULD YOU SAY

REFLECTS THE CURRENT HOUSING MARKET? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Seller's Market 33 % 24 % 32 % 48 % 23 % 48 % 49 % Buyer's Market 27 % 37 % 21 % 11 % 39 % 12 % 12 % "CURRENT HOMEOWNER" RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Concerned - About covering the costs of owning a home 59 % 63 % 64 % N/A 60 % 47 % 63 % Worried in past couple of months - About making the wrong decision about renewing my mortgage 39 % 35 % 36 % N/A 42 % 37 % 40 % Agree - Taking advantage of lower interest rates to pay down more principal on my mortgage 38 % 42 % 39 % N/A 35 % 39 % 35 % Agree - Paying off my mortgage faster than I expected 29 % 28 % 28 % N/A 28 % 33 % 22 % Agree - Need/needed a mortgage advisor to help me navigate the process 50 % 52 % 48 % N/A 51 % 53 % 43 %

Fast Facts: RBC Home Ownership Poll

Selected Findings – First-time Buyers (FTHB) & Next-time Buyers (NTHB)*

RESPONSE FTHB NTHB Agree - Feel I'm getting closer to my dream of buying a home 62 % 44 % Agree - Have a plan to save enough to buy a home 71 % 51 % Agree - Plan to utilize the tax-free First Home Savings Account (FHSA) in order to save up for a down payment for a home 70 % N/A Worried in the past couple of months – When is the right time to buy a house 66 % 49 % Worried in past couple of months – Making the wrong decision about buying a home 63 % 50 % Agree - Ready to buy a home, but my finances are not 65 % 34 % Agree - Would do anything to buy a home 58 % 42 % Agree - Have/will need to live with my parents longer to save enough to buy a home 46 % 28 % Agree - Have had/would need to delay having children to afford a home 42 % 28 % Agree - Would need a side hustle or second job to afford a home 64 % 45 % Agree - Don't know how much of a mortgage I can afford 64 % 43 % Agree - Don't know what I will need to do in order to get my mortgage approved 64 % 39 % Agree - Don't know where to start with getting a mortgage 57 % 30 % Good Investment - Buying a house or condo is currently a good investment 78 % 75 % Agree - For me, the benefits of buying a home outweigh any negatives 67 % 70 % Agree - Thinking about buying a home sooner because of lower interest rates 55 % 42 % Agree - Willing to move to the suburbs/rural area to get a larger home/more space 78 % 75 % Average currently saved for a home (excluding $0) $110,339 $135,708

*First-time Buyers do not currently own a home, but intend to buy within the next two years. Next-time Buyers currently own a home and plan to buy a new home in the next two years.

Disclaimer

This news release is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

About the RBC 2026 Home Ownership Poll

An online survey of 1,719 Canadians aged 18 to 64 was completed between January 7 and January 25, 2026, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1719 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.4%, 19 times out of 20.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

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Media contact:

Matt Trocchi, RBC

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank