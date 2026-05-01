Hiding in plain sight: The data on administrative burden

This National Physicians' Day and every day, Dr.Bill supports local care teams so they can thrive doing what they love: taking care of patients. According to Dr.Bill's recent white paper, Hiding in Plain Sight, administrative burden remains a primary driver of physician burnout in Canada. Key findings from the study of 500 Canadian physicians include:

Physicians spend an average of 7.5 hours per week on non-clinical administrative tasks -- the equivalent to one full working day every week

77 per cent of physicians say that they spend less time with patients due to their administrative burden

85 per cent of physicians report tackling this non-clinical work outside of their normal working hours, often sacrificing personal and family time

A legacy of standing behind doctors, year after year

Dr.Bill's mission is to improve the lives of Canada's hardworking doctors. Its medical billing platform helps physicians code and bill more quickly and accurately, giving them back valuable hours they can spend on patients and their own health and wellness.

"National Physicians' Day underscores the need to tackle the unseen burdens physicians face with tangible solutions," said Natalie Calderon, Head of Marketing at Dr.Bill. "From our early days of fuelling long shifts with coffee trucks to our $250,000 commitment to burnout programs and peer support through the Ontario Medical Foundation, Dr.Bill moves beyond symbolic gestures to deliver meaningful action. Today and always, we stand behind our physician community and thank them for their tireless dedication."

Community appreciation events across Canada

To celebrate doctors, Dr.Bill is hosting a series of appreciation events at hospitals and clinics in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, fostering a sense of community and showing gratitude by providing breakfast, coffee, and other gestures of recognition to physicians and their teams.

"Administrative tasks have long been part of medical practice, but having access to the right tools can make a meaningful difference," said Dr. Tyler Christie, CCFP (EM), MSc., Chief Medical Information Officer, Health Sciences North. "At HSN, we support physicians in finding solutions that fit their workflows, enabling more time for patient care and personal wellbeing."

With more than 99,000 physicians in Canada losing one day a week on administration, adding up to over 700,000 hours lost every week to non-clinical tasks, there's an ongoing need to champion wellbeing for physicians. By reducing the invisible administrative burden, Dr.Bill helps doctors focus on what truly matters: their patients and their own wellbeing.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Dr.Bill

Dr.Bill, part of the RBCx portfolio of companies, is a secure medical billing platform designed to simplify the nuanced medical billing process. It helps to mitigate stressful realities of administrative burden and ensure billing is done accurately and efficiently so medical professionals can spend more time on their important work with patients and get paid in a timely manner. Dr.Bill is currently available in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Visit Dr-Bill.ca to learn more.

About Health Sciences North

Health Sciences North (HSN) serves as the primary regional healthcare hub in Northeastern Ontario, receiving patients from 23 health centres across the region for specialized care. As the regional teaching and research hospital, HSN is dedicated to excellence in healthcare, education, and research to improve health outcomes for the roughly 600,000 people across a vast region, while training the next generation of health care professionals.

Media Contact:

Valerie Lam-Bentley

Santis Health | [email protected]

SOURCE RBCx