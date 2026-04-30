In collaboration with Indigenous partners, RBC will host finance leadership circles across Canada to strengthen institutional capacity and expertise for Indigenous-led investments

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC today announced its Indigenous Advisory & Finance practice within RBC Capital Markets that will bring specialized expertise and capabilities to Indigenous nations in Canada as they work towards building lasting economic prosperity. The initiative will help expand access to capital for Indigenous-owned major projects and other investments through advisory services, financing and capacity-building programs.

Rooted in RBC's commitment to Canada's nation-building projects, the practice will work in partnership with RBC Origins--drawing on that team's deep knowledge and experience--to connect corporate clients, capital and Indigenous communities.

"Canada is building a more resilient, self-reliant economy and advancing Indigenous partnership and reconciliation is at the heart of this work," said Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC. "We know that securing and attracting capital to major projects requires Indigenous nations and communities as true equity partners. With our Indigenous Advisory & Finance practice, we are acting on a pivotal moment for the country while reaffirming our commitment to economic reconciliation."

Mr. McKay announced the new practice at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference (FNMPC) in Toronto, highlighting the need for specialized expertise and support as many First Nations navigate complex finance transactions and capacity challenges in accessing capital.

A new RBC Thought Leadership report examining Indigenous loan guarantee programs in Canada as well as the wider ecosystem of Indigenous economic participation reveals five persistent structural challenges that need to be resolved for the next generation of Canadian projects. These include gaps in banking, reach, scale, geography and equity.

Starting this fall, RBC also announced that it will convene finance leadership circles to support Indigenous nations in building financial management and governance expertise, sharing best practices and unlocking new pathways to capital.

"For too long, Indigenous equity participation in major projects wasn't even on the table. The FNMPC was founded to change that reality, and we represent nearly a third of all Indigenous nations in Canada--nations that are ready to be involved in projects that are environmentally and economically inclusive," said Mark Podlasly, CEO, FNMPC. "I'm pleased RBC is bringing together finance leadership circles across the country to help nations continue to build the expertise and institutional capacity needed to own major projects and shape their economic future."

RBC also announced that it has extended its title sponsorship for the FNMPC's annual conference in 2027.

RBC has been working with Indigenous communities for decades to help drive inclusive economic growth, create positive social change and advance reconciliation. In 2024, the bank launched a Truth and Reconciliation Office, under RBC Origins, to drive solutions, investments and corporate actions to support First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

The bank is proud to have served as financial advisor with Indigenous communities and corporate clients on several landmark major projects as well as meaningful transactions across many of Canada's strategic sectors.

Since publishing its inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan last June, RBC has made progress on a number of commitments to date. That includes:

Fostering meaningful and inclusive processes for upholding the principles of Free Prior and Informed Consent and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples through planned enhancements to RBC's client due diligence process.

Enhancing access to capital by financing projects with Indigenous ownership and participation through innovative financing solutions, including Loan Guarantee Programs and supporting Indigenous-led Private Capital Funds.

Expanded access to a no monthly fee bank account for Indigenous Peoples in Canada to create greater access to banking services and advice

Investing in Indigenous-led or informed and serving initiatives across Canada through RBC Foundation, including nature-based solutions and social impact initiatives that reflect the needs of Indigenous communities.

To learn more about RBC's Reconciliation Action Plan, please visit: https://www.rbc.com/indigenous/

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Lanthier, Enterprise Media Relations, RBC

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SOURCE RBC