MONTREAL, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and METRO Inc. (METRO) have announced a new loyalty partnership starting with the launch of the no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card, enabling consumers to receive exclusive value at participating METRO locations. Cardholders will earn Moi points on all purchases, including everyday spending categories such as dining, gas and EV charging, as well as access unique savings and offers from Avion Rewards and its extensive merchant partner network.

Moi points accumulated through the Moi rewards program and the moi RBC Visa credit card can be redeemed at checkout at nearly 900 Metro, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson stores in Quebec and Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.

"RBC has been a leader in the Canadian credit card and loyalty landscape for many decades and we're excited to officially welcome them into the Moi program through this partnership, which will help our customers save more by rewarding them on their everyday purchases," said Alain Tadros, vice president, Marketing, METRO. "We look forward to a long and successful collaboration."

"We're proud to partner with METRO to bring the power of Moi to consumers and help them unlock even more value through our extensive network of Avion Rewards merchant partners," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, head of Loyalty & Merchant Solutions at RBC. "This is an important milestone as it brings together two trusted and leading Canadian brands that are focused on rewarding Canadians in ways that are most meaningful to them."

"With RBC and METRO's deeply rooted history in Quebec, we're excited to work together to bring consumers more value and savings in their everyday shopping experience," said Nadine Renaud-Tinker, regional president – Quebec at RBC.

Points everywhere on all your purchases

With the moi RBC Visa credit card, consumers will:

Earn 2X Moi points on qualifying purchases at Metro, Premiere Moisson and Brunet stores in Quebec and at Jean Coutu stores in Quebec , Ontario and New Brunswick *

points on qualifying purchases at Metro, Premiere Moisson and Brunet stores in and at Jean Coutu stores in , and * Earn 2X Moi points per $1 spent on gas, EV charging and dining*

points per spent on gas, EV charging and dining* Earn 1X Moi points per $1 spent at Super C locations and on all other purchases*

points per spent at Super C locations and on all other purchases* Have access to Avion Rewards' extensive network of merchant partners, bringing exclusive savings, offers and perks to consumers including:

Save 3¢/L instantly on gas and earn 20% more Petro-Points TM at Petro-Canada TM when linking their moi RBC Visa credit card to their Petro-Points card*.

Get up to 10% back in statement credits on their first $250 of qualifying purchases and 5% cash back on the next $1,250 , when paying with their moi RBC Visa credit card at RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Lowe's*.

The moi RBC Visa credit card has no annual fee and cardholders who apply before August 31, 2023 and get approved by RBC will also earn a limited time bonus of 4,000 Moi points**. Moi points are the currency of the Moi rewards program, which can be redeemed for cash value at checkout or through the Moi app at participating METRO stores including Metro, Super C, Première Moisson, Brunet in Quebec as well as Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.

For more information on the moi RBC Visa credit card, visit rbc.com/visamoi.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

*Terms and conditions apply. For complete details, please visit rbc.com/visamoi.

** Offer ends August 31, 2023. Terms and conditions apply. For complete details, please visit rbc.com/visamoi.

For further information: Julia Miller, Corporate Communications, RBC, [email protected]; Media Relations, METRO INC., 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]