BDC's Business Accelerator Loan Program supports small and medium-sized business expansion and resilience in Canada

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) today announced that it is joining the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)'s Business Accelerator Loan Program – an innovative financing solution that helps small and medium-sized businesses access the financing they need to grow their business.

Through BDC's Business Accelerator Loan Program, RBC will deliver up to $500,000 in financing to qualifying Canadian businesses, backed by a BDC guarantee. Available to businesses with less than $10 million in revenue that have been operational for over 12 consecutive months, the program expands access to funding for growing businesses that may not qualify for traditional lending. The financing can be used to fund operating cash flow needs.

"With the Business Accelerator Loan Program, we're giving more entrepreneurs the financing they need to turn their ideas into action and build viable businesses," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, RBC Commercial Banking. "We're proud to collaborate with BDC on an inclusive and accessible funding solution that supports their long-term resilience in an evolving economic landscape."

This collaboration reflects RBC's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. RBC offers a range of solutions, financing, and advice tailored to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses, including Beyond Banking services that go beyond traditional banking. In 2025, RBC was named the Best SME Bank in Canada and in North America by Global Finance, marking the fourth consecutive year it has received this distinction.

"We're delighted to see RBC joining our list of trusted Community Banking partners, allowing us to reach more entrepreneurs who need that extra financing to move their business forward," said Miguel Barrieras, Chief Community Banking and Impact Officer of BDC. "We know we can't leave any entrepreneurship potential behind – that is what we are focused on."

For more information on BDC's Accelerator Loan Program and how to apply, please visit: RBC Business Accelerator Loan Program.

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

