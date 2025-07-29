TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Defined benefit (DB) pension plans administered by RBC Investor Services returned 1.6% in the second quarter of 2025, an improvement over Q1's 1.1% gain. While equities contributed positively once again, weakness in fixed income markets dampened overall performance.

"We hope that mid-April marked the bottom for global equity markets, given the steady recovery since then, buoyed in Canada by a 90-day tariff pause and stable inflation," said Isabelle Tremblay, Director, Segment Lead – Asset Owner, RBC Investor Services. "Momentum continued as tariff relief and Canadian government stability contributed to policy clarity and a more predictable domestic outlook."

"Canadian equities continued to deliver, and plans with higher domestic allocations reaped the benefits. But with long bonds under pressure and volatility still present, most plan sponsors are staying the course and waiting for clearer signals," Tremblay added.

Canadian equities returned 9.0% for pension plans in Q2 (10.2% YTD), outperforming the TSX Composite Index, which rose 8.5% in the quarter (also 10.2% YTD). Leading sectors included Information Technology (14.2%), Consumer Discretionary (14.1%), and Financials (12.1%). Notably, four of the five top-performing client pension plans in Q2 were those with the highest exposure to Canadian equities, highlighting the value of domestic positioning.

Foreign equities held by pension plans returned 5.1% in the quarter, accounting for all their YTD gain. In contrast, the MSCI World Index rose 5.7% in Q2 (3.9% YTD). Growth stocks significantly outpaced value, with the MSCI World Growth Index gaining 11.6%, while the MSCI World Value Index declined 0.1%. A strengthening Canadian dollar notably reduced the impact of foreign market gains. For example, while the S&P 500 climbed 10.9% in U.S. dollar terms, the return dropped to 5.2% in CAD after accounting for currency effects. YTD, the S&P 500 was up 6.2% in USD but just 0.8% in CAD.

Pension plans posted a -1.2% return in fixed income for the quarter (+0.9% YTD), underperforming the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, which declined 0.6% in Q2 (+1.4% YTD). The lag was driven by a structural overweight in long-duration bonds, which fell 2.3% amid rising long-term yields.

