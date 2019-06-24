RBC makes it easy for businesses to track their wire payments with a new real-time service

Full end-to-end transparency delivered by the RBC Express® Track Wire Payments feature gives companies greater certainty around the status of their wire payments

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Advanced technologies have enabled enhanced visibility into the real-time status of everything from online orders and food deliveries to flights and rides, alleviating the suspense of the wait for customers. Today, the wait is over for businesses looking for the same transparency and convenience with their wire payments. RBC, the market leader in cross-border payments, launched the RBC Express® Track Wire Payments feature as part of the bank's ongoing commitment to deliver seamless, digitally-enabled client payment experiences. This new capability allows business clients to track their wire payments in real time through the bank's online business banking channel, RBC Express.

The RBC Express® Track Wire Payments solution leverages SWIFT's global payments innovation (gpi) technology, the new standard and the most significant change in cross-border payments in the last 30 years. Companies can now track their wire payment from the moment it leaves RBC to the time it reaches the beneficiary's bank at no additional cost. A transparent view of the exact status of a wire payment enables businesses to better plan and optimize their cash flow and predict their liquidity position.

As an early supporter of SWIFT's gpi initiative, RBC participated in its international gpi pilot and actively worked with the gpi Vision Group to help streamline correspondent banking and improve payment transparency and traceability.

"This is a powerful new digital feature that offers enhanced visibility into the status of a domestic or international wire payment," said Lisa Lansdowne-Higgins, Vice-President, Business Deposits & Treasury Solutions, RBC, who also represents Canada on SWIFT's global board of directors. "For the first time, our clients will have a transparent view of the end-to-end wire payments process, which will result in fewer inquiries around tracking details and discrepancies around funds sent versus funds received."

According to SWIFT – the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services – more than US$300 billion is now sent daily via SWIFT gpi in 148 currencies. Nearly 50 per cent of gpi payments are credited to end beneficiaries within 30 minutes and nearly 100 per cent are credited within 24 hours.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability .

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: Yuri Park, RBC, 437-229-2742, yuri.park@rbc.com

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

