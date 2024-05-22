Avion Rewards will become core loyalty partner of METRO Inc.'s Moi Rewards

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced they are expanding their loyalty partnership with METRO Inc. and its Moi Rewards program, which is coming soon to Ontario. Following METRO's announcement on April 24, this broader collaboration will see Moi Rewards and RBC's Avion Rewards come together later this year to deliver compelling and differentiated everyday value and savings to consumers.

Avion Rewards (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

"We are very proud to expand our loyalty partnership with METRO Inc., one of Canada's leading and most prominent Canadian food retailers," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president & head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "Combining the Moi Rewards program with Avion Rewards' broad suite of benefits across key consumer spend categories will now bring grocery value and savings to consumers and families at a time when they need it the most."

This loyalty partnership began last year with the initial launch of Moi in Quebec and New Brunswick and the introduction of the Moi RBC Visa credit card. The expanded collaboration will link the Moi Rewards and Avion Rewards programs, providing unique Moi value to RBC's large client base and driving sales and redemption in Metro Ontario and Food Basics stores.

"RBC has been a leader in banking for over 150 years and a leader in the Canadian loyalty landscape for more than 20 years," said Alain Tadros, vice president, chief marketing officer and digital strategy, METRO. "We look forward to collaborating with RBC and Avion Rewards to offer more value and benefits to Canadians, allowing them to save on their everyday purchases."

METRO Inc. has a network of nearly 900 Metro, Super C, Brunet, Première Moisson and Jean Coutu stores in Quebec and more than 35 Jean Coutu stores in New Brunswick and Ontario. The expanded partnership will include 275 Metro and Food Basic stores in Ontario. Additional partnership details will be available later this year.

For more information about both loyalty programs, visit avionrewards.com and programmemoi.ca/en.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is an award-winning internationally recognized loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service. Learn more at avionrewards.com.

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: Julia Miller, [email protected], RBC Corporate Communications