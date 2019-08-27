RBC Expands Healthcare Offering with Membership Program

New Healthcare Advantage program supports physicians and dentists from medical school through to retirement

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, RBC Healthcare announced the launch of RBC Healthcare Advantage, a membership program designed to specifically support healthcare professionals at all stages of their careers. The Advantage and Advantage Pro memberships recognize the unique needs of healthcare professionals by combining RBC products and services with access to exclusive benefits and customized rewards and solutions to support their practices and personal lives.

After more than a decade serving healthcare professionals, RBC formally introduced RBC Healthcare last year to further enhance offerings and drive unique benefits for the healthcare community.

"We've been working closely with healthcare professionals for many years which has provided us insight into how their needs change throughout their careers. RBC Healthcare was built on a core foundation to address their evolving personal and professional needs," says Niranjan Vivekanandan, Vice-President, RBC Healthcare. "Recognizing the pivotal milestones and challenges that healthcare professionals face, we've also established a curated offering of educational and thought leadership content specifically for this community of practitioners."

Physicians work in an environment that often involves navigating administration, managing front office staff and maintaining their credentials through continuing medical education. These demands contribute to long hours and can make it difficult to establish a reasonable work-life balance. And challenges for healthcare professionals begin in their very early professional days with the reported median debt for graduates sitting at $100,0001.

With solutions to support their personal and business needs ranging from everyday banking, business banking, investment solutions and more, RBC Healthcare equips healthcare professionals with tailored tools and advice when and how they need it most. The program also provides customized offers including bonus reward points for medical membership fees, preferred rates for investments and business banking, and even a discounted healthy meal delivery service.

"Burdensome debt and unsustainably long hours shouldn't be the cost of practicing medicine for today's healthcare professionals," adds Vivekanandan. "Most healthcare professionals graduate without knowledge of the unique and complex financial requirements that they will experience throughout their careers. They spend their days caring for our communities – all while struggling to pay down loans, learning how to run a business and managing their own personal and family lives. RBC meets their core needs for both their personal and professional lives with convenient access to over 500 Healthcare Specialists who provide tailored financial advice and solutions to support them at every life stage."

RBC Healthcare was created to address the needs throughout all life stages of a healthcare professional and is based on three key pillars:

Dedicated financial solutions with exclusive membership program: the Advantage plan, designed for students, residents and new-to-practice professionals and Advantage Pro plan, designed for established practicing professionals

plan, designed for students, residents and new-to-practice professionals and plan, designed for established practicing professionals Customized perks and rewards that are uniquely developed for their needs

An ecosystem of practice solutions to assist healthcare professionals in establishing and running their practices

RBC Healthcare Advantage is now available to eligible healthcare professionals who join or are already banking with RBC, including medical students and dentists. To learn more, visit rbc.com/healthcare.

