RBC Dominion Securities earns top advisor rating among bank-owned investment dealers in Investment Executive's 2026 Brokerage Report Card, marking its 20th consecutive year at the top

Two decades of industry-leading support for advisors and trusted advice for clients

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Dominion Securities (RBC DS), a division of RBC Wealth Management, has been recognized by its advisors as the highest-rated bank-owned investment dealer in Canada in Investment Executive's 2026 Brokerage Report Card. The recognition marks the 20th consecutive year RBC DS has earned top standing in the Report Card.

As part of the research process, Investment Executive surveyed investment advisors from brokerage firms across the country, including RBC Dominion Securities. Advisors were asked to rate how well their firm meets their needs across 27 support categories, including compensation and bonus structure, access to comprehensive technology, such as AI, product quality and key aspects of the firm's overall culture.

Empowering advisors, serving clients

Of the 14 Canadian institutions surveyed, eight independent brokerages and six bank-owned investment dealers, RBC Dominion Securities received an average rating of 8.9 out of 10 from its advisors, making it the highest-rated bank-owned investment dealer in Canada.

This recognition reflects RBC Wealth Management's commitment to empowering its more than 2,000 advisors across Canada with the tools and support they need to focus on what matters most: the clients.

20 years of industry leadership

"It's an honour to be recognized for the 20th consecutive year. This is a reflection of the significant investments we continue to make in our firm," said David Agnew, Chief Executive Officer of RBC Wealth Management Canada. "Every investment – from technology to our product offering, support resources, and services - is made for the benefit of our advisors and clients."

"This recognition means a lot because it comes directly from our advisors, the people who experience our culture every day," said Mike Scott, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RBC Dominion Securities. "We work hard to make sure our advisor teams have everything needed to put clients first, from best-in-class technology to hands-on support that lets them focus on building real, lasting relationships. We never take that for granted."

To read the full report card, visit: https://www.investmentexecutive.com/report-cards/brokerage-report-card-2026/

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from our key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$5.3 trillion of assets under administration, over C$1.5 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

Media contacts

Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Canada, [email protected]

Tianna Goguen, RBC Wealth Management Canada, [email protected]

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management