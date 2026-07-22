RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces the capping and closure of RBC Private Global Growth Equity Pool

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the closure of RBC Private Global Growth Equity Pool (the "Pool") effective on or about October 8, 2026 (the "Closure Date"). The Pool is closing due to its limited growth potential. Walter Scott & Partners Limited will continue its role as sub-advisor to the Pool until the Closure Date. The Pool is closed to purchases effective immediately.

Prior to the Closure Date, Walter Scott & Partners Limited will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the Pool to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of the Pool, RBC GAM Inc. will, as soon as practicable following the Closure Date, distribute the net assets of the Pool pro rata among the unitholders of record on the Closure Date based on the net asset value per unit.

Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Pool until market close on October 7, 2026. Any remaining units will be redeemed, and the proceeds distributed to unitholders.

For units of the Pool that are held in a non-registered account, the closure will be treated as a disposition and may result in a taxable capital gain or loss, depending on each unitholder's individual situation.

Unitholders are encouraged to contact their advisor to discuss the closure of the Pool and their investment options.

Unitholders of the Pool will be sent a written notice of the Pool's termination at least 60 days before the Closure Date.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $810 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.