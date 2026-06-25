RBC Wealth Management named Canada's Best Private Bank at World Finance Banking Awards

A client-first approach earns Canada's leading private banking honour

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Wealth Management, has received the title of Best Private Bank – Canada 2026 by the World Finance Banking Awards. This award offers recognition to RBC Private Banking, a division of RBC Wealth Management, for its leadership, innovation and ability to thrive under pressure, setting benchmarks for responsible growth and reimagining the future of global banking.

A client-centered model built to grow

Serving business owners, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families and corporate executives, RBC Private Banking clients bring complex banking, wealth planning and credit needs that require a blend of innovation, convenience and personalized care.

RBC Private Banking continues to deliver on that mandate by bringing the full strength and breadth of RBC to its clients -- drawing on deep local expertise and global capabilities to deliver a differentiated experience at every stage of the wealth journey, whether that's sophisticated lending, estate planning or navigating a major life transition.

"Private banking remains a deeply personal business," said Kim Mason, Executive Vice President and Head, Canadian Private Banking. "Technology and scale are important, but what continues to matter most is the quality of advice, relationships and long-term planning we provide to clients and families. It's an approach that doesn't just retain clients; it earns their trust across generations."

Building for what's next

As Canada's leading private bank by market share, RBC Private Banking's growth reflects a sustained commitment to evolving alongside its clients. Looking ahead, the business remains focused on expanding its presence in target markets, deepening client relationships through an expanded product suite and global capabilities and continuing to invest in the talent and tools that make that experience possible. With steady growth in client satisfaction, lending, deposits and revenue, RBC Private Banking has demonstrated what's possible when strategy, collaboration and an unwavering focus on the client come together.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from its key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$5.5 trillion of assets under administration, over C$1.6 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Canada

Tianna Goguen, RBC Wealth Management Canada

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management