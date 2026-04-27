PWM Wealth Tech Awards recognize RBC's strategy of pairing top-tier advisors with intelligent technology to drive growth and client outcomes

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Wealth Management, Canada's largest full-service wealth management firm, has won two prestigious awards at the PWM Wealth Tech Awards, securing Best Private Bank for Digitally Empowering Relationship Managers in Canada and Best Private Bank for Use of Technology in Canada, for its capabilities across RBC's Canadian wealth management and private banking businesses.

These awards recognize RBC's leadership in empowering advisors and other client-facing professionals with digital and AI tools that enhance productivity, strengthen client relationships and drive business growth. By deploying AI capabilities in a safe, secure way, RBC aims to reduce time-consuming administrative tasks, creating more time to focus on high-value client interactions.

"AI tools will be a game-changer for wealth management by reducing the burden of time-consuming administrative tasks so advisors can spend more time building meaningful relationships and helping our clients achieve their goals," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, RBC Wealth Management. "While the industry is still in the early stages of realizing the benefits of AI, these awards are an exciting recognition of the work our teams are doing, leveraging RBC's scale and AI maturity."

By leveraging RBC's enterprise-wide global scale, Canadian market leadership and AI maturity, RBC is positioned to continue advancing digital transformation in wealth management while strengthening advisor-client relationships. This is critical to what both advisors and clients are looking for when choosing a wealth management firm.

Today, 25,000+ RBC employees globally, including 100% of RBC Wealth Management Canada advisors, have been onboarded to RBC Assist, RBC's in-house developed genAI tool, to help improve productivity and efficiency. As RBC continues evolving its AI technology, new capabilities will continue to transform how advisors serve clients. Pilots for client meeting preparation and summarization tools are demonstrating time savings for advisors of upwards of 30-40 minutes per meeting.

RBC Wealth Management views AI as a transformation opportunity for the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate advisor impact while preserving the essential human judgment and personal interactions that wealth planning requires. While AI can extend and enhance advisor productivity, wealth management demands personalized expertise in investments, taxes, estate planning and comprehensive wealth strategy--areas where advisor judgment and understanding of each client's unique situation remain essential.

"These awards recognize our commitment to scaling AI capabilities across our organization – and reinforce our competitive edge," said McLaughlin. "As financial professionals increasingly seek firms investing in AI tools that help them serve clients more effectively, we're at the forefront of this evolution."

AI maturity at RBC

RBC is a recognized leader in AI with a bold enterprise-wide vision to achieve $700 million to $1 billion in AI-driven value by 2027. Learn more about AI at RBC:

RBC was ranked #1 in Canada and #3 globally for AI maturity, supported by institutional assets built over the past decade

RBC Borealis, an in-house AI research institute established 10 years ago, and the newly launched AI Group (February 2026) accelerate AI innovation from research to scaled, market-ready solutions

Enterprise-grade cyber security protects client data with mature, proven capabilities so that innovation is balanced with enterprise-grade safety, reliability and security.

RBC's Responsible AI Principles guide all development to ensure accountability, fairness, privacy, security and transparency.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from our key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$5.3 trillion of assets under administration, over C$1.5 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

Media contacts

Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Canada

Tianna Goguen, RBC Wealth Management Canada

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management