RBC Named North America's Best Bank, Canada's Best Bank and Canada's Best Investment Bank in Euromoney's 2026 Awards for Excellence

Four top honours recognize RBC's integrated platform, client trust and market leadership across banking and capital markets in North America

TORONTO, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- RBC has received four top honours in Euromoney's 2026 Awards for Excellence, one of the most prestigious annual recognitions in global banking, with institutions across more than 100 countries competing for honours. RBC has been named:



North America's Best Bank

Canada's Best Bank

Canada's Best Bank for Large Corporates

Canada's Best Investment Bank (RBC Capital Markets)

Together, these awards reflect what RBC has built and where it is headed: a fully integrated platform competing at the highest level globally, with consistently strong outcomes for clients across Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Insurance. RBC pairs advanced digital capabilities with the advice clients trust across retail, corporate and capital markets segments.

It is a model that meets the moment. As nations invest in domestic resilience and clients navigate an increasingly complex global environment, demand for integrated cross-border banking expertise has never been greater.

"At RBC, we believe that trust is earned in every interaction. This belief has made us what we are today: a partner to more than 19 million clients, an anchor of stability in thousands of communities and one of the world's most successful financial institutions," said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC. "This recognition is a reflection of that trust – and we are committed to keep delivering results by staying ahead of what clients need and bringing them the unparalleled support, advice and value they rely on."

About Euromoney Awards for Excellence

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the most widely recognized benchmarks in global wholesale banking, assessing financial institutions across more than 20 criteria including financial performance, innovation, market presence and quality of client service. The 2026 awards recognize performance during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2025.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Lanthier, 416-903-7388

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank