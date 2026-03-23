TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Wealth Management has been recognized with two awards at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, underscoring its commitment to excellence in wealth management through tailored solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. This year marks the fourth consecutive year RBC Wealth Management has been recognized by Euromoney for its continued excellence in the industry.

The awards include:

Canada's Best for High-Net-Worth, recognized for delivering personalized solutions and comprehensive advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

recognized for delivering personalized solutions and comprehensive advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Canada's Best for Succession Planning, awarded for its holistic approach to helping families and business owners navigate complex generational wealth transitions.

These awards recognize RBC's holistic wealth management capabilities across Canada – delivered through RBC Dominion Securities, RBC PH&N Investment Counsel, RBC Royal Trust, RBC Private Banking, RBC Wealth Management Financial Services, and RBC Direct Investing – and the firm's comprehensive approach to serving the unique needs of high-net-worth clients and their families.

"Being recognized by Euromoney reflects the trust our clients place in us, along with the strength of our people," said David Agnew, CEO, RBC Wealth Management Canada. "Today's high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners are navigating increasingly complex financial decisions. These awards are a testament to the caliber of our advisors and extended in-house network of financial and wealth planning experts who elevate the client experience."

Comprehensive Wealth Solutions

RBC Wealth Management has continued to redefine what it means to be a client-first organization. The business understands the importance of creating strategic wealth plans that are uniquely tailored to address clients' values, concerns, and aspirations.

RBC Wealth Management combines top-tier investment insights, proactive solutions, and access to Canada's largest wealth management services team to deliver customized plans with the flexibility to evolve as clients' needs and goals change. This holistic planning approach – spanning investment portfolio management, succession and estate planning, philanthropic giving, multi-generational wealth transfer, and customized credit and lending solutions – strengthens long-term client relationships and positions the firm as a trusted partner throughout their financial journeys.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from our key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$5.3 trillion of assets under administration, over C$1.5 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management

Media contacts: Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Canada, [email protected]; Tianna Goguen, RBC Wealth Management Canada, [email protected]