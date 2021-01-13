RBC clients can now receive additional value and savings through Rexall's Be Well™ loyalty program

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Rexall have announced a new strategic partnership that will allow RBC clients to earn and receive even more value and savings, while accessing Rexall's health and wellness resources. RBC clients will receive 50 Be Well™ points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at Rexall when they link their eligible RBC credit and debit cards to their Be Well™ card. This will deliver 5x more value than non-RBC Be Well™ members or unlinked RBC clients.

"We're thrilled to add Rexall to our highly successful loyalty partner program," said Sean Amato-Gauci, Executive Vice-President, Cards, Payments & Banking, RBC. "Through our proprietary RBC Rewards loyalty program and strategic loyalty partnerships, our clients receive additional ways to instantly save and earn more RBC Rewards points. We're proud to be partnering with Rexall, a company that shares our common values of supporting the health and wellness of our employees and clients."

Starting today, RBC clients can visit www.rbc.com/rexall to learn more about this new program and receive instructions on how to link their eligible RBC credit and debit cards to their Be Well™ account and become a Be Well™ member.

Once linked, every time RBC clients shop at any Rexall location in Canada, scan their Be Well™ card or Be Well™ app and pay using a linked RBC card, they will receive 50 Be Well™ points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases. Plus, linked RBC clients will have exclusive access to offers and promotions created just for them.

Rexall's Be Well™ loyalty program, which launched this past September, already has over 1.8 million members and provides access to tools and insights into managing and improving health and wellness, while also delivering value and savings. For more information about Be Well™, visit www.letsbewell.ca.

"This new offering enhances our mission of making the journey to better health and wellness easier, simpler, and more rewarding," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "We're looking forward to growing our partnership with RBC to give additional tools and benefits to Canadians searching for a path to better health."

This is just the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between the two Canadian brands. Both RBC and Rexall will continue to work together to identify additional benefits for Canadians.

Rexall joins Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, in RBC's growing portfolio of loyalty program partners, an innovative approach to delivering value and savings for clients. Since launching in 2017, the Petro-Canada strategic partnership has enabled clients to instantly receive 3¢ per litre on gas every time they pay with their linked RBC card as well as earn 20 per cent more Petro-Points and, if applicable, 20 per cent more RBC Rewards points. The program has already helped clients realize over $60 million in fuel savings and this number continues to grow. To learn more, visit www.rbcroyalbank.com/petro-canada.

Please visit www.rbc.com/rexall for more information about this latest program and to link your RBC and Rexall cards today.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: Media Contact: AJ Goodman, RBC Corporate Communications, 416-955-7014, [email protected]; Andrew Forgione, McKesson Media Relations and Public Affairs, 905-671-4586, [email protected]

