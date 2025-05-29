TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of six cents, or four per cent, to $1.54 per share, payable on or after August 22, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2025.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 22, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2025.

Series BF Dividend No. 41 of $0.1875 per share.

per share. Series BH Dividend No. 40 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BI Dividend No. 40 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BO Dividend No. 27 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 22, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

Series BT Dividend No. 8 of $21.00 per share.

per share. Series BU Dividend No. 3 of $37.04 per share.

Investor Contact:

Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804

Media Contact:

Gillian McArdle, Financial Communications, [email protected], 416-842-4231

