RBC's latest contest, Red, will include WestJet flights or credit and accommodations for ticket winners across Canada

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC is partnering with WestJet for upcoming select contests and giveaways that will provide flights or credit towards a future WestJet flight for lucky Avion Rewards members who win tickets to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada. RBC's latest contest, Red, is now open and giving away the chance to win 1 of 50 pairs of concert tickets. Additionally, contest winners across Canada will receive accommodations provided by RBC, plus flights to the Toronto or Vancouver shows, or credit towards a future flight courtesy of WestJet. Avion Rewards members who are also WestJet Rewards members will receive one bonus contest entry.

"As the Official Financial Services Partner and Official Ticket Access Partner of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada, we are thrilled to team up with our long-standing partner, WestJet, to help make this iconic tour as nationally accessible as possible," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president & head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "This partnership helps to bring an enhanced experience, including flights and accommodations, to our lucky ticket-winning Avion Rewards members."

"We want to ensure Taylor Swift fans and WestJet Rewards members from across Canada have the opportunity to experience Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour through this contest," said John Weatherill, WestJet group executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Our flights will ensure Canadians can seamlessly connect to Toronto or Vancouver to take part in this unforgettable experience, made possible through our amazing partners at RBC."

Earlier this year, RBC and Avion Rewards kicked off a unique year-long contesting and giveaway campaign themed after each of the iconic 'Eras' featured during the concert. To date, RBC has provided 220 Canadians with tickets to the Toronto and Vancouver shows, with hundreds more to come. Fans can stay tuned for more updates by following @RBC and @AvionRewards on Instagram.

All Avion Rewards members can participate (it's free to join and open to all Canadians, regardless of where they bank). Not yet an Avion Rewards or WestJet Rewards member? Sign up for free at avionrewards.com and westjet.com/rewards.

HOW TO ENTER IN RBC'S RED CONTEST:

Visit the contest page and enter for a chance to win by June 16, 2024 , at 11:59 p.m. ET .

, at . Each confirmed prize winner will receive (2) two tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto, Ont. or Vancouver, B.C. , a minimum of two (2) nights of hotel accommodations and round-trip flights from their closest WestJet hub (or a credit towards a future WestJet flight if the winner is a resident of Ontario or British Columbia ).

| The Eras Tour in or , a minimum of two (2) nights of hotel accommodations and round-trip flights from their closest WestJet hub (or a credit towards a future WestJet flight if the winner is a resident of or ). The contest is open to Avion Rewards members. Avion Rewards members who are also WestJet Rewards members will receive one bonus contest entry.

Visit the terms and conditions page for further information about eligibility.

Potential winners will be contacted on June 24, 2024 through the email address associated with their Avion Rewards account.

