TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is proud to announce that Avion Rewards, the largest proprietary loyalty program in Canada, has been recognized with two 2023 International Loyalty Awards, including "International Loyalty Program of the Year (Global Regional Winner - Americas)" and "Best Loyalty/Benefits in a Financial Product". The International Loyalty Awards, which were held in London, United Kingdom on June 13, are highly regarded and competitive within the loyalty industry, and celebrate excellence, innovation and best practice on a global scale

RBC celebrates Avion Rewards and its wins at the International Loyalty Awards in London, United Kingdom on June 13, 2023. (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank) Avion Rewards(TM) (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

"We've made significant investments to transform and scale Avion Rewards for Canadians, which is the largest and most valuable proprietary loyalty program in the country," said Neil McLaughlin, group head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "To be recognized alongside so many prestigious and industry-leading brands from around the world is truly something to celebrate."

Avion Rewards is a loyalty program and consumer engagement platform that brings a new commerce and best-deal shopping experience to Canadians, giving them the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for both everyday merchandise and aspirational rewards. Its exclusive Avion Rewards ShopPlus shopping companion enables members to access personalized offers seamlessly, saving them time and money. As one of the largest travel providers in the country, Avion Rewards members benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel bookings, as well as its flagship Avion travel rewards credit cards and RBC Concierge service.

"With a new shopping experience and growing list of payment capabilities, retail partners and innovative features, Avion Rewards brings unmatched value to millions of Canadians every day," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, SVP & head of Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "We're extremely proud of this recognition and our world-class team that has been instrumental in building our leading loyalty program."

