VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is pleased to welcome Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager, Richard Graham and Senior Wealth Associate, Tara MacFarlane to the firm's corporate Cathedral Branch in Vancouver.

Richard Graham (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.) Tara MacFarlane (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

"Richard and Tara share a keen focus on putting the needs of their clients first in all that they do," said Scott Hudson, Executive Vice-President and Head of Wealth Management at Raymond James Ltd. "They have exceptional client relationships and we are honoured to welcome them to Raymond James."

Richard has served individual investors and their families in the investment industry since 1993. His commitment to his own ongoing education, represented by his many accreditations, and educating his clients has always been a primary focus. The financial services industry runs deep in Richard's family, and his passion for the markets is in his DNA. His father, Dr. Michael Graham, is well-recognized on Bay Street and was one of the first financial analysts in Canada in the 1960s. Richard still works closely with but independent from his father. Over the decades, Richard's clients have come to learn how to invest in the markets to provide life-long, "blue-chip", multi-generational wealth with his guidance.

"At the Vancouver Cathedral branch, we are building a home for talented professionals who choose to put the needs of the clients first, always," said Jock Ross, Branch Manager. "We are excited to welcome Richard and Tara to our branch."

Tara has been in the investment industry since 1982. During her 40-year tenure, she has held various roles and holds the Certified Financial Planner designation through FP Canada.

"We were drawn to Raymond James because of its unique culture that celebrates and nurtures independent advice and personalized solutions for clients," said Richard. "This environment enables us to offer our clients the best of both worlds – world class products and services tailored to their unique needs."

About Raymond James

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US$1.09 trillion in client assets under administration.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7052, [email protected]