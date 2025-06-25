Raymond James Ltd enters into agreement with FNZ to accelerate its digital transformation

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the largest independent financial services firm in Canada, today announced a strategic partnership with FNZ, a global wealth management platform provider, to deliver its next-generation wealth management platform. Under the agreement, Raymond James Ltd. will make a significant investment to accelerate the digital transformation of its wealth management infrastructure and elevate the advisor and client experience nationwide.

The partnership will see Raymond James Ltd. leverage FNZ's integrated, end-to-end wealth management platform—a deliberate and future-focused investment in modern infrastructure. Designed to deliver AI-powered capabilities, straight-through processing, and advanced digital capabilities, the FNZ platform will strengthen the Raymond James Ltd. unique value proposition.

"As a client-first organization, we took the time to engage with our advisors, branch associates and clients to define the future of wealth management," said Jamie Coulter CEO, Raymond James Ltd. "This isn't just a technology upgrade—it's a quantum leap in the support we provide our advisors in their delivery of exceptional client service. We're listening, investing, and acting to deliver smarter, more connected experiences for our partners and clients."

The new platform is built with a client-centric, digital-first design that improves efficiency, speed and personalization across the full wealth lifecycle. Advisors will gain a modern, intuitive operating environment, enabling more meaningful client engagements. Investors will benefit from improved digital experiences and real-time capabilities, all backed by the highest level of security and performance provided by the FNZ platform.

This strategic investment strengthens Raymond James Ltd.'s position as a premier destination for top-tier advisors across Canada, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, advisor enablement, and exceptional client service.

FNZ partners with more than 650 financial institutions globally on behalf of 26 million end investors and administers with more than US$ 1.7 trillion in assets. FNZ's market-leading technology and infrastructure will significantly enhance Raymond James Ltd.'s offering to advisors with greater flexibility to adapt quickly to changing markets, regulatory requirements, and investor expectations.

Blythe Masters, Group CEO of FNZ, said: "We are delighted to partner with Raymond James Ltd. to deliver a next-generation wealth management platform that will transform the advisor and client experience across Canada. North America is a key market for FNZ, and this partnership reflects our long-term commitment to investing in the region.

We're excited to bring this innovative platform to life and support Raymond James Ltd. in setting a new standard for wealth management in Canada."

Positioning itself as a leader in financial technology and innovation, Raymond James expects to invest approximately US$1 billion globally in FY2025, with a strong emphasis on information security infrastructure including its dedicated Cyber Threat Center.

About Raymond James Ltd.: Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is Canada's largest independent financial services firm, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions for nearly 25 years. With C$88 billion in assets under management, 520 independent advisors and more than 2,000 associates across 165 branches, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised C$1.5 million for 525 charities in 2024 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

About FNZ: FNZ is a leader in global, end-to-end wealth management platforms, partnering with over 650 of the world's leading financial institutions and over 12,000 wealth management firms.

With 7,000+ employees in 30+ global locations, FNZ's mission is to open up wealth, helping everyone, everywhere to invest in their future. FNZ removes friction from wealth management, freeing its partners to create hyper-personalized and differentiated experiences for their advisors and end-investors.

To date, FNZ administers more than US$ 1.7 trillion in client assets and enables over 26 million people, from all wealth segments, to invest in a simple and transparent way.

For more information, please visit www.FNZ.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@FNZ).

Media Contacts: Sai Man, Vice President, Enterprise Communications, +1-437-505-2134; Alasdair Munro, Head of Communications, FNZ, +44 7841-456347