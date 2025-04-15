MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm providing wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions, is pleased to welcome Senior Portfolio Manager Luc Desbiens to the firm's Montreal Branch.

"We continue to see solid interest from advisors in the Quebec market wishing to learn more about how Raymond James can support their growing businesses. Our culture and freedom to run their business their way, resonates with many Senior Portfolio Managers like Luc," said Micol Haimson, Senior Vice President, National Director at Raymond James Ltd.

The Montreal Branch is one of Raymond James Ltd.'s biggest offices in Canada with nearly 80 advisors and associates and is critical to the company's growth ambitions in Quebec.

"I have gotten to know Luc well over the last couple of years and we are thrilled to have him join us given all the options he had available to him," said Angela Lihnakis, Senior Branch Manager in Montreal. "Luc provides a customized investment management approach to a number of families and businesses that have entrusted him with their wealth over the years. I welcome him to our branch and look forward to working with him for years to come," she added.

"After meeting with Raymond James, I knew that it would be an excellent fit for my brand and my business. Having the flexibility to offer personalized solutions and independent advice to my clients was a key factor in my decision, said Luc Desbiens, Senior Portfolio Manager. "I am excited to be part of the Montreal branch that has such strong historical roots here and I look forward to growing my business with them."

Raymond James Ltd's roots in Quebec go back before Confederation. One of Raymond James Ltd.'s predecessor firms, MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier Inc., known as the 3Macs, was founded in Montreal in 1849.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US $1.45 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca .

