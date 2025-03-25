Raymond James Recruitment Momentum Continues as the Edmonton Branch Welcomes Jason Senio

EDMONTON, AB, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm providing wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions, is pleased to welcome Wealth Advisor Jason Senio to the firm's Edmonton Branch.

"We continue to see solid interest from advisors in Edmonton wishing to learn more about how Raymond James can support their growing businesses. Our culture and freedom to run their business their way, resonates with many Senior Advisors like Jason," said Micol Haimson, Senior Vice President, National Director.

The Edmonton Branch is one of Raymond James Ltd.'s biggest offices, with 29 advisors and nearly 40 associates, and is critical to the company's growing presence in Alberta.

"I have known Jason a long time and we are fortunate to have him join us given all the competition for his business," said Tage Cawley, Senior Branch Manager in Edmonton. "Jason provides an excellent level of service to a number of wealthy families in the Edmonton area. I welcome him to our branch and look forward to working with him for years to come."

"After extensive due diligence, I chose Raymond James as the ideal fit for my business due to their strong focus on independent advice and customized client solutions," said Jason Senio. "This supportive environment allows me to prioritize my clients' needs without the distractions often found in many institutions, leading to more personalized service and enhanced access to research and resources. I'm also excited to join a rapidly growing branch in Edmonton."

