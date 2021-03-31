Raymond James sponsored The Wealthy Life television show will now been seen across Canada on Global TV

The Wealthy Life explores the real world money matters we all face and how to make the most of the wealth we all have. Learn from experts on how best to navigate fiscal bumps in the road and discover tips to make the most of your means. Tune in Saturdays at 11:30 am to watch The Wealthy Life and learn tips and tricks to make smarter financial decisions.

"I am thrilled that we can bring season five of The Wealthy Life to a national audience. The importance of financial literacy cannot be overstated and our show covers all aspects of what makes a wealthy life, and it's more than just money," said Sybil Verch.

The Wealthy life will be seen on the following Global Television channels, Saturdays at 11:30 am:

CHAN – Vancouver and British Columbia CITV – Edmonton CICT – Calgary CFSK – Saskatoon CFRE – Regina CIII – Ontario CKMI – Quebec

"Wealth can be defined by many characteristics, be it the quality of your life, number of friends, state of your finances and by the feeling of fulfilment and happiness. There is not a single formula to success. Raymond James is proud to sponsor The Wealthy Life as a way to help individual investors reach their personal financial goals," added Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing at Raymond James.

