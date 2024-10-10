Raymond James Recruitment Momentum Continues as the Edmonton Branch Welcomes Kevin Spasiuk, Adrian Reynolds and Inga Matyszczuk

"We are thrilled to witness the growth of one of our fastest expanding branches," said Micol Haimson, SVP, National Director, Private Client Group. "This continued success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We look forward to welcoming Kevin, Adrian and Inga to Raymond James."

"Kevin, Adrian & Inga are one of the largest teams in Edmonton to have made a move between firms in the past 10 years. We are lucky that they have chosen Raymond James when they had so many competing options to move their business to. I look forward to working with them and their clients as we continue our growth in Edmonton and the surrounding area" said Tage Cawley, Senior Branch Manager.

"I am thrilled to join a firm that focuses on client's investments over other products," said Kevin Spasiuk. Kevin is also happy that the support at Raymond James will allow him to spend more quality time with his clients.

Adrian Reynolds stated, "I am excited to embark on this new chapter of my career with such a talented team." Inga Matyszczuk commented, "it has been great joining Raymond James and reconnecting with so many former colleagues!"

