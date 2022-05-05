"We are extremely pleased to have received this recognition from our investor clients," said Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd. "After a very challenging few years for Canadians, it is indeed an honour to be so positively rated by investors. It speaks to the overriding importance every one of our advisors and support staff puts on meeting clients' needs. We are grateful for this honour that our clients have made possible and for the faith they place in our people and our firm."

The study measures overall investor satisfaction with full-service investment firms based on seven factors (in order of importance): people; trust; products and services; ability to manage wealth how and when I want; value for fees; problem resolution; and digital channels. Raymond James ranks highest among full-service investment firms with a score of 709 on a 1,000-point scale and performs particularly well in people; products and services; problem resolution, and ability to manage wealth how and when I want.

Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of investors surveyed in November 2021- January 2022.

"At the end of the day it's the personal relationships clients have with their advisor and his or her team that are the ultimate test of investor satisfaction," added Coulter. "While all of our colleagues across the firm are responsible for this achievement, I'd like to especially thank the advisors for the hard work and dedication this award recognizes."

About Raymond James Limited

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,500 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US$1.26 trillion in client assets under administration.

The firm also has over 66 research analysts covering approximately 1,200 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. In Canada, Raymond James Ltd. serves the capital markets needs of Canadian corporate and institutional clients, and oversees over $70 billion in client assets on behalf of individual investors and their families through a network of 490 financial advisors working out of 150 locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

