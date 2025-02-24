RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL APPOINTS CHIEF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE OFFICER TO DRIVE INNOVATION AND AI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Advancing its commitment to delivering leading-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Raymond James today announced that Stuart Feld has been promoted to the position of Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. In this newly created leadership role, Feld serves as the firm's principal AI architect to drive enterprise-wide innovation. He is responsible for exploring and applying emerging technologies to enhance advisor- and client-facing services and solutions, as well as those across all the businesses' needs, according to CEO Paul Shoukry.

"Raymond James has long supported research and development into emerging technologies with a steadfast focus on continuously improving business efficiencies across the entire firm. With meaningful investments in AI, we plan to support ongoing innovation and business impact in three key areas: enhancing our firm's profession-leading service levels, providing tools that empower advisors and save them time and supporting the best client advice using data-driven insights. Stuart is well-equipped to provide the vision and leadership to build on our growing success in this space," noted Shoukry.

The implementation of AI at Raymond James is already supporting innovation in cybersecurity, electronic communications review and operational monitoring and feedback. In addition, advisors are leveraging analytics to identify and support client touchpoints in the Opportunities application and machine learning in Advisor Access that predicts and recommends their next action for faster results. The firm is also piloting an enhanced intranet site powered by generative AI to relay relevant, timely information and resources.

"Under Stuart's leadership, we have been applying innovative AI solutions and enhancements to help advisors serve their clients and grow their practices. I'm confident we will build on our established foundation to create even more capacity and efficiency throughout the firm," added Vin Campagnoli, Executive Vice President, Technology and Operations.

"Our philosophy is to augment, not replace, the human touch by reducing administrative workload and empowering associates and advisors to better serve their clients. As with all technology at Raymond James, we design tools in collaboration with our Technology Advisory Council, comprised of experienced financial advisors, to ensure that each has a practical, real-world application to the business," said Feld. "We are committed to an approach that drives enhanced service by improving processes by integrating AI into our core platforms."

Feld joined Raymond James in 2018 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Front Office Technology. He has more than three decades of experience leading global technology teams supporting wealth management, audit and corporate technology at large national firms, including JPMorgan, UBS and Prudential Financial.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,800 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage almost US $1.5 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

