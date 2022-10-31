TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is excited that the winner of the 2022 Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) Top Under 40 Award is our colleague, Portfolio Manager Shiraz Ahmed of Sartorial Wealth, an independent office of Raymond James.

"I would like to congratulate Shiraz on this well deserved recognition. His hard work and dedication to his clients has been evident since he began to build his business," said Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd. "I look forward to watching Shiraz continue to grow his business in Mississauga."

Shiraz is an active supporter of various causes in the community, including the International Development and Relief Fund, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Raymond James Canada Foundation.

"I am honoured to receive this recognition. I would like to thank my parents for instilling in me the work ethic and drive for success, Raymond James and my team at Sartorial Wealth for their continued support, and especially my wife and daughter for their love and inspiration," said Shiraz Ahmed.

The IIAC Top Under 40 list of nominees illustrates that the industry is in good hands and that the future is bright. Raymond James would like to congratulate all nominees, most especially our other Raymond James colleagues, Senior Portfolio Manager Nicholas Aristeo, Associate Vice President Emma Querengesser (Investment Products), Portfolio Manager James Schikkerling, and Senior HR Business Partner Jessica Silva. We are proud to have them represent our firm on this prestigious list.

