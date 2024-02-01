TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is pleased to welcome Samantha Ouimet as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing. Ms. Ouimet will oversee all aspects of the firm's corporate communications and marketing functions.

Welcome Samantha (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

"We are excited to welcome Samantha, someone who has considerable marketing and communication experience across many industries, to our leadership group at the firm," said Jamie Coulter, CEO. "She will be a great addition to Raymond James and our efforts in reaching our goal of $100 billion in assets. I look forward to working with her on continuing to build the firm's strong reputation in Canada."

Samantha Ouimet joins Raymond James as a leader with more than 25 years of experience, in a number of sectors across North America. Ms. Ouimet believes that exceptional talent and team culture are keys to being successful.

"I am incredibly energized by the opportunity to work with the talented team at Raymond James and our world-class advisor network to help build and strengthen their own client relationships in communities across Canada," says Samantha. "It's exciting to be joining the firm at a time where our culture of learning and inclusivity is translating into exciting momentum on growth."

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US$1.37 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Chris Cooksey, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7089, [email protected]