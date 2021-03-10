Raymond James Names Nadeem Kassam Head of Investment Strategy in Canada

"Nadeem has a wealth of experience supporting the advisory channel and is a significant addition to our group," said Christopher Cafley, Senior Vice President Investment Strategy, Products and Trading. "With his extensive experience, Nadeem will be charged with elevating the current service offering we provide to our clients." Mr. Kassam has over 10 years of experience working in progressively more senior roles at both independent firms and bank-owned dealers. He has an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

"Investment strategy represents the foundational underpinning of every investment plan," said Mr. Kassam. "Using an evidence-based approach with the support of a team of experienced investment professionals, we have the tools and resources to provide exceptional insights for our clients."

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,220 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.02 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

