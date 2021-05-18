"We are very pleased to welcome Onorio to the firm. Real estate is an important sector and we are excited to add someone with his experience and reputation to the team," said Craig McDougall, Senior Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. "He will be a great addition to support our clients in this important sector in the Canadian capital markets." Mr. Lucchese has more than 20 years of industry experience at both independent firms and bank-owned dealers.

The Global Real Estate team at Raymond James consists of 31 investment banking professionals and 8 equity research analysts covering 121 companies. "I am excited to join a great firm and look forward to joining a strong team dedicated to helping our corporate Real Estate clients through borderless solutions to help them grow and thrive," said Mr. Lucchese.

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 465 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,300 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.09 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 67 research analysts covering more than 1149 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

