TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that Neil Linsdell has been named Head of Investment Strategy, Private Client Group. Mr. Linsdell will focus on delivering value added market insights to assist the firm's clients and advisors with their portfolio solutions.

"Neil comes to us with a wealth of experience in the financial markets and is a significant addition to our group," said Christopher Cafley, Senior Vice President Investment Strategy, Products and Trading. "With his proven analytical skills and ability to cut through market noise to distill actionable strategies for all types of investors, Neil will enhance and elevate the quality of our investment strategies to support our advisors and their clients."

Mr. Linsdell has over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (mechanical) and a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University, is a CFA charterholder, and recently obtained the Sustainable Investment Professional Certification (SIPC) from the John Molson Executive Centre.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented and professional team," said Mr. Linsdell. "I look forward to working with the entire Raymond James family to help bring financial market insights and investing strategies to all of our clients."

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.17 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 65 research analysts covering more than 1,200 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

