TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is proud to have earned a #2 ranking in the J.D Power 2024 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study.

Raymond James continues to see strong yearly results thanks to our clients who continue to trust us with their financial well-being and our advisors across Canada who continue to put clients first. Thanks also to all our Raymond James associates for providing the support and expertise to help our advisors perform at their best.

"Results like these are motivating," said Jamie Coulter, CEO. "This ranking indicates why we're a nationwide leader in investor satisfaction and I look forward to working with our advisors and associates across the country to raise the bar even higher in the year ahead."

Raymond James' unique value proposition continues to attract the best advisors and their clients. The firm's total North American wealth offering helps Canadians and residents, no matter where the investment originates in North America, from saving for a child's education to retirement to estate needs. By putting clients first, looking towards the long term and our belief in independence – in thoughts and ideas, enables our advisors to provide clear and straight forward advice while managing their clients.

It's been an exciting month for Raymond James, as the firm was also recently recertified as a Best Workplace achieving a top 40 ranking in the Best Workplaces™ in Canada for 2024.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modelling capabilities to understand consumer behaviour, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US $1.45 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

