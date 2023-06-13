TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance™.

"I would like to thank all our Raymond James associates for their contributions to the success and culture of the firm," said Jamie Coulter, CEO. "It's their dedication and client focus that makes recognition such as this possible."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance is a testament to the exceptional quality of our associates, their invaluable contributions to our culture, and the steadfast commitment demonstrated by of our leaders in fostering a supportive and productive work environment," said Robin Ayoung SVP, Head of Human Resources.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.22 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 65 research analysts covering more than 1,200 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

