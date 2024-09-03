TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., is pleased to announce the agreement with Rugby Canada to become an official partner, focused on the women's competitive program, including being the presenting sponsor of Canada's U20 Women's Rugby Team.

Raymond James is excited to become a lead supporter of Rugby Canada women's programming and cheer on the women's national team and its pathway development programs, as they build toward the next Rugby World Cup.

The decision to sponsor Rugby Canada has been driven by several key factors, foremost among them being the alignment of our core values of integrity, long-term thinking and dedication to our local communities.

A key aspect of this sponsorship will be the support of talent development and future training environments that support players' goals in sports and education. Raymond James believes these athletes and scholars help make up our country's future talent. With some choosing careers in finance, we also look forward to this partnership inspiring our next generation of female financial advisors.

"Rugby Canada's U20 Women's Team won the Transatlantic Quad Series and recently Canada's Women's Sevens Team won a historic silver medal, the best-ever Olympic performance for Canada in rugby sevens. Rugby is gaining immense popularity in Canada and our association with the sport has never been more exciting," said Jamie Coulter, CEO, Raymond James Ltd. "We believe this sponsorship will provide an excellent opportunity for us to win alongside these champions and support future generations of players."

"We are grateful that Raymond James, a leader in investment management in North America, has chosen to support Rugby Canada as a platform for their business," said Nathan Bombrys, CEO of Rugby Canada. "Their support of our women's teams and age grade programs will have a direct impact on the success of our teams on the field, and the growth of our players off the field."

About Rugby Canada

Rugby Canada is the national governing body of the sport of Rugby Union in Canada. They administer and operate women's and men's senior and age grade national programs in both rugby 15s and 7s, as well as govern the club and community game for more than 30,000 registered participants from coast to coast in conjunction with ten Provincial Union members.

Rugby Canada is headquartered at the Al Charron National Training Centre in Langford, BC, with staff also working from Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa. Rugby Canada business operations, programs and events are delivered nationwide, including the internationally recognized HSBC Vancouver SVNS.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,800 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US $1.48 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

For more information, please contact: Rugby Canada, Liz Montroy, Communications Manager, [email protected]; Raymond James Ltd., Chris Cooksey, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, 416-777-7089, [email protected]